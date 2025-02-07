Wheat Posting Double Digit Gains on Thursday

Wheat futures are posting gains across the three exchanges so far on Thursday. Chicago SRW futures are up 13 to 14 cents in the nearbys. KC HRW futures are 12 to 14 cents higher in the front months at midday. MPLS spring wheat is 8 to 9 cents in the green on the day.

USDA released their weekly Export Sales report this morning, showing 438,867 MT in all wheat sales for the week ending on January 30. That was in line with traders estimates of 200,000-550,000 MT. Mexico was the top buyer of 122,000 MT, with 111,000 MT sold to unknown Sales for 2025/26 were tallied at 47,296 MT, on the high end of the expected 0-50,000 MT.

Japan has purchased 96,725 MT in their weekly tender from the US and Canada, with 64,545 US specific. South Korean importers purchased a total of 30,000 MT of US and Canadian what, with 22,700 MT US specific.

Mar 25 CBOT Wheat is at $5.86, up 13 3/4 cents,

May 25 CBOT Wheat is at $5.97 3/4, up 13 1/4 cents,

Mar 25 KCBT Wheat is at $6.05 1/4, up 13 1/2 cents,

May 25 KCBT Wheat is at $6.13 3/4, up 12 1/2 cents,

Mar 25 MGEX Wheat is at $6.27, up 8 1/2 cents,

May 25 MGEX Wheat is at $6.37, up 8 3/4 cents,

