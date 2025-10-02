Wheat Post Mixed Action on Wednesday

The wheat complex closed out Wednesday on a mixed note, as winter wheat contracts were pulling off the early lows. CBT soft red wheat futures ended the day higher, with fractional gains to 1 ¼ cents. KC HRW futures were down 2 to 3 cents, with buying off the early session lows into the close. MPLS spring wheat futures held onto the weakness on Wednesday, with losses of 5 to 6 cents.

The next 7 days looks on the drier side for much of the country, with some exceptions in parts of southern NE and northern KS, which may slow some winter wheat planting.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Export Sales data will be delayed from the normal Thursday morning release, as analysts had been looking for 300,000 and 650,000 MT of wheat sold in the week ending on 9/25.

Taiwan issued a tender for 80,550 MT of US wheat, with a deadline set for Thursday. Ukraine’s deputy economic minister estimates the country’s winter wheat acreage to rise 9% for 2025/26 to 5.2 million hectares (12.85 million acres)

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.09 1/4, up 1 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.27 1/2, up 1/2 cent,

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat closed at $4.95 1/2, down 2 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.16 3/4, down 2 cents,

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat closed at $5.57, down 5 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 MGEX Wheat closed at $5.77 1/4, down 5 3/4 cents,

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.