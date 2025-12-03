Wheat Pops Higher on Black Sea Updates

The wheat complex posted strength at the Tuesday close. Chicago SRW futures were 6 to 7 1/2 cents higher on the day. KC HRW futures were 6 to 7 cents in the green on Tuesday. MPLS spring wheat were up 4 to 5 cents at the close. There were no deliveries issued against December CBT wheat overnight, with another 7 against December KC wheat.

Support was from threats from Russia to cut off Ukraine from the sea if their attacks on Russian linked vessels continue.

CFTC published their delayed Commitment of Traders data this afternoon from the week of 10/21. That showed CBT wheat specs trimming 2,918 contracts from their net short to 108,825 contracts. In KC wheat, they cut 433 contracts from their net short to 67,271 contracts.

EU exports of wheat have totaled 9.66 MMT from July 1 to November 30, a reduction of 0.48 MMT from last year according to European Commission data. Algeria has issued a tender for 50,000 MT of soft milling wheat with a Wednesday deadline. A South Korean importer purchased a total of 65,000 MT of wheat in a tender overnight.

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.37 3/4, up 7 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.41, up 6 cents,

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.23 1/2, up 6 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.33, up 6 1/4 cents,

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat closed at $5.93 3/4, up 12 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 MGEX Wheat closed at $5.81 3/4, up 4 3/4 cents,

