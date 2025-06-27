Wheat Popping Higher into Friday

The what market is trading with gains across the three markets on Friday morning. Wheat posted weakness across the three markets on Thursday, as the reversion lower is extending. Chicago SRW wheat was 7 to 8 cents lower at the close. KC HRW contracts were 5 to 6 cents in the red. MPLS spring wheat was down 2 to 5 cents.

USDA’s Export Sales report showed 255,208 MT of wheat sold in the week of June 19, falling short of analysts estimating 300,000 to 600,000 MT. That was down 40.26% from last week and 61.75% below the same week last year. The largest buyer was Japan at 93,600 MT, with 83,200 MT sold to Mexico.

Russia’s wheat crop is estimated to total 84.53 MMT this growing season, according to IKAR, which was up 0.7 MMT from the previous estimate. A South Korean mill purchased a total of 82,000 MT of US wheat in 2 tenders overnight. The European Commission estimates the EU wheat production for 2025/26 at 128.2 MMT, a 1.6 MMT increase from the estimate last month. Stocks were down 0.71 MMT to 8.34 MMT.

World wheat production was raised 2 MMT by the International Grains Council to 808 MMT, with consumption up 1 MMT. Ending stocks for 2025/26 were up 2 MMT to 264 MMT.

Jul 25 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.21, down 7 1/4 cents, currently up 4 1/2 cents

Sep 25 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.36 3/4, down 7 3/4 cents, currently up 5 1/4 cents

Jul 25 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.18 1/4, down 6 cents, currently up 4 1/4 cents

Sep 25 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.33 3/4, down 5 1/2 cents, currently up 4 1/2 cents

Jul 25 MGEX Wheat closed at $6.06 3/4, down 4 3/4 cents, currently up 2 3/4 cents

Sep 25 MGEX Wheat closed at $6.25 1/2, down 2 1/2 cents, currently up 7 cents

