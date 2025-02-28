Wheat Popping on Friday Morning

Wheat bulls are pushing back on Friday morning, with contracts higher across the three markets. The wheat market was in free-fall on Thursday, with losses across the three exchanges. Chicago SRW futures were 17 to 20 cents lower at the close. Today is first notice day for March futures, with 466 deliveries issued overnight. KC HRW futures posted 13 to 14 cent losses on Thursday. There were 314 deliveries issued against March KC wheat on FND. MPLS spring wheat was also under pressure, with losses of 12 to 13 cents.

President Trump’s 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada are still set for a March 4 start date after some back and forth this week.

Commodity Bulletin:

Export Sales data for the week that ended on February 20 showed just 269,008 MT in wheat sales reported for 2024/25. That was a 5-week low. Total commitments are now at 20.144 MMT, which is 87% of USDA’s export forecast and lagging the 95% average sales pace. New crop bookings were at just 5,000 MT on the low side of estimates.

FranceAgriMer estimates the French soft wheat crop at 73% gd/ex, which is down from 74% last week. The durum wheat crop was also back 1% to 82% gd/ex.

Mar 25 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.46 3/4, down 19 1/4 cents, currently up 3 3/4 cents

May 25 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.62 1/2, down 17 1/4 cents, currently up 6 3/4 cents

Mar 25 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.71 1/4, down 13 3/4 cents, currently up 3/4 cent

May 25 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.85 1/4, down 13 1/4 cents, currently up 4 1/2 cents

Mar 25 MGEX Wheat closed at $5.87, down 12 1/2 cents, currently up 2 cents

May 25 MGEX Wheat closed at $6.04 3/4, down 13 cents, currently up 2 1/2 cents

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.