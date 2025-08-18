Wheat Mostly Lower on Monday Morning

Wheat is trading with weaker winter wheat action, as spring wheat is steady. The wheat complex was mixed to round out the week with the spring wheat market reverting lower. CBT soft red wheat futures were 2 to 3 cents in the green to close out the week that say September down 8 cents. KC HRW futures managed to close with 2 to 3 cent gains on Friday, as September was 11 ¼ cents lower on the week. MPLS spring wheat slipped back 2 to 3 cents on the day, with September down 6 ¾ cents last week.

Weekly Commitment of Traders data showed managed money adding 8,526 contracts to their net short position in CBT wheat as of Tuesday to 89,295 contracts. In KC wheat specs trimmed back 6,508 contracts from their net short to 50,555 contracts

Russia’s wheat crop is projected to total 85.5 MMT, which is up from the 84.5 MMT previous estimate. The country’s export forecast was increased by 1 MMT to 42.5 MMT.

Sep 25 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.06 1/2, up 3 cents, currently down 2 1/4 cents

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.27, up 2 1/2 cents, currently down 1 3/4 cents

Sep 25 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.07, up 2 3/4 cents, currently down 3 1/2 cents

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.28 1/2, up 2 1/2 cents, currently down 3 1/4 cents

Sep 25 MGEX Wheat closed at $5.70, down 2 cents, currently unch

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat closed at $5.89 1/4, down 2 3/4 cents, currently up ¼ cent

