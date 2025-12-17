Wheat Mixed on Wednesday

The wheat complex is trading mixed on Wednesday, with HRW holding higher. Chicago SRW futures are 2 to 3 1/2 cents lower across most nearby contracts. KC HRW futures are 1 to 3 cents in the green. MPLS spring wheat is down 1 to 2 cents at midday.

USDA reported private export sale cancellation of 132,000 white wheat to China this morning.

Don’t Miss a Day:

A South Korean importer purchased a total of 20,800 MT of wheat to be originated from the US overnight.

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat is at $5.06, down 3 1/2 cents,

May 26 CBOT Wheat is at $5.17 1/4, down 2 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat is at $5.07 1/4, up 2 1/4 cents,

May 26 KCBT Wheat is at $5.19 1/4, up 1 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 MGEX Wheat is at $5.63, down 2 cents,

May 26 MGEX Wheat is at $5.73 3/4, down 1 3/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.