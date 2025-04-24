Wheat Mixed on Thursday Morning

Wheat posted Wednesday losses across the three markets. Chicago SRW futures were down 6 to 8 cents at the final bell. Preliminary open interest was down 4,330 contracts. Kansas City HRW contracts were 8 to 9 cents lower at the close. MPLS spring wheat closed the Wednesday session with contracts down 3 to 4 cents.

The next few days shows precipitation across much of the US, with much of the area from the Rockies to the Appalachians expecting at least an inch. Heavier total are seen in eastern KS, OK, and western MO.

Export Sales data will be released this morning, with the trade looking for old crop wheat sales to total between net reductions of 150,000 MT and net sales of 200,000 MT in the week of April 17. Sales for new crop are expected to total 100,000 to 300,000 MT in that week.

May 25 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.28 1/4, down 7 1/4 cents, currently up 1 1/4 cents

Jul 25 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.43 1/2, down 6 3/4 cents, currently up 3/4 cent

May 25 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.37 3/4, down 8 1/4 cents, currently down 2 1/4 cents

Jul 25 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.50 1/4, down 8 cents, currently down 2 1/2 cents

May 25 MGEX Wheat closed at $5.91 1/2, down 4 cents, currently down 1 cent

Jul 25 MGEX Wheat closed at $6.07, down 3 1/4 cents, currently down 3/4 cent

