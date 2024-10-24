Wheat Mixed on Thursday

The wheat complex is showing mixed trade across the three markets on Thursday. Chicago SRW futures are 1 to 2 cents higher on the day. KC HRW contracts are down 1 to 2 cents on the session. MPLS spring wheat is trading with fractional to 1 cent losses.

Weekly Export Sales data was out this morning, with export bookings for wheat at 532,885 MT, up 5.71% from last week and in the higher side of the trade estimates of 350,000 to 650,000 MT. The top buyer was Mexico of 169,600 MT, with South Korea purchasing 86,000 MT and unknown destinations in for 80,500 MT.

Dec 24 CBOT Wheat is at $5.80 3/4, up 2 1/4 cents,

Mar 25 CBOT Wheat is at $6.00, up 1 3/4 cents,

Dec 24 KCBT Wheat is at $5.84 1/4, down 1 1/4 cents,

Mar 25 KCBT Wheat is at $5.98 3/4, down 1 1/2 cents,

Dec 24 MGEX Wheat is at $6.14 3/4, down 3/4 cent,

Mar 25 MGEX Wheat is at $6.36 1/2, down 1 cent,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.