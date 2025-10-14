Wheat Mixed at Monday’s Midday

The wheat complex is showing mostly steady trade at midday, with the three exchanges within a penny of unchanged. CBT soft red wheat futures are fractionally lower on Monday. KC HRW futures is starting the week with contracts down as much as a penny at midday. MPLS spring wheat futures are steady to fractionally higher so far on the day

All federal offices are closed today (despite the shutdown) due to Columbus Day, which will push the Export Inspections released back to Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia purchased 500,000 MT of wheat from abroad investors. Algeria also issued a tender for 50,000 MT of durum wheat, with a deadline of 10/15.

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat is at $4.98, down 1/2 cent,

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat is at $5.14 1/2, down 3/4 cent,

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat is at $4.82, down 1 cent,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat is at $5.03 3/4, down 3/4 cent,

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat is at $5.51 3/4, unch,

Mar 26 MGEX Wheat is at $5.72 1/4, up 1/4 cent,

