Wheat Mixed at Midday, with Spring Wheat Leading Strength

The wheat complex is showing mixed action with the hard red contracts showing gains. CBT soft red wheat futures are posting fractional losses on Wednesday. KC HRW futures are trading with fractional gains so far. MPLS spring wheat futures are up 2 to 3 cents so far at midday.

Weather is turning dry for much of the winter wheat growing region in the next week, allowing for planting to continue, though it is less than ideal for helping emergence.

Don’t Miss a Day:

SovEcon estimates Ukraine wheat crop at 22.9 MMT, up 1.5 MMT above their pervious number.

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat is at $5.06 1/4, down 1/2 cent,

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat is at $5.24 1/4, down 1/2 cent,

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat is at $4.92 1/4, up 1/4 cent,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat is at $5.14, up 1/2 cent,

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat is at $5.54, up 2 cents,

Mar 26 MGEX Wheat is at $5.73 3/4, up 2 1/4 cents,

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.