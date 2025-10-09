Stocks

Wheat Mixed at Midday, with Spring Wheat Leading Strength

October 09, 2025 — 06:01 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

The wheat complex is showing mixed action with the hard red contracts showing gains. CBT soft red wheat futures are posting fractional losses on Wednesday. KC HRW futures are trading with fractional gains so far. MPLS spring wheat futures are up 2 to 3 cents so far at midday.

Weather is turning dry for much of the winter wheat growing region in the next week, allowing for planting to continue, though it is less than ideal for helping emergence. 

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

SovEcon estimates Ukraine wheat crop at 22.9 MMT, up 1.5 MMT above their pervious number.

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.06 1/4, down 1/2 cent,

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.24 1/4, down 1/2 cent,

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat  is at $4.92 1/4, up 1/4 cent,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.14, up 1/2 cent,

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat  is at $5.54, up 2 cents,

Mar 26 MGEX Wheat  is at $5.73 3/4, up 2 1/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.