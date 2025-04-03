Wheat Mixed at Midday

Wheat is trading with mixed action on Wednesday. Chicago SRW futures are posting midday losses of 1 to 2 cents. Kansas City HRW contracts are trading with 3 to 5 cent gains so far. MPLS spring wheat is 1 to 2 cents lower at midday.

USDA’s Export Sales report is expected to show between net reductions of 100,000 MT to net sales of 300,000 MT for 2024/25 wheat for the week ending on March 27. New crop sales are pegged in a range of 0 to 200,000 MT.

Commodity Bulletin:

The US markets are not the only with weaker price action, as French milling wheat futures are just off fresh multi-month lows.

May 25 CBOT Wheat is at $5.39 1/4, down 1 1/4 cents,

Jul 25 CBOT Wheat is at $5.52 3/4, down 1 cent,

May 25 KCBT Wheat is at $5.69 1/2, up 4 1/4 cents,

Jul 25 KCBT Wheat is at $5.80, up 3 1/4 cents,

May 25 MGEX Wheat is at $5.93, down 1 cent,

Jul 25 MGEX Wheat is at $6.08 3/4, down 1 1/4 cents,

