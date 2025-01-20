Wheat Mixed at Midday

The wheat market is mixed at Friday’s midday. The Chicago SRW market is fractionally higher so far on the day. KC HRW is trading with fractional to 1 cent losses at midday. MPLS spring wheat futures are fractionally higher on Friday.

The markets and government will be closed on Monday due to Martin Luther King Jr Day, with a normal schedule for Tuesday.

The weekly Export Sales report from Thursday morning showed wheat sales in the week of January 9 at 513,424 MT. That brought the marketing year total of sales and shipments to 17.705 MMT, 77% of USDA’s projection and lagging the 85% average sales pace.

Mar 25 CBOT Wheat is at $5.38, up 1/2 cent,

May 25 CBOT Wheat is at $5.50 1/4, up 3/4 cent,

Mar 25 KCBT Wheat is at $5.47 1/2, down 3/4 cent,

May 25 KCBT Wheat is at $5.57 1/2, down 1 cent,

Mar 25 MGEX Wheat is at $5.82 1/4, up 3/4 cent,

May 25 MGEX Wheat is at $5.92 1/4, up 3/4 cent,

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.