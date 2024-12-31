Stocks

Wheat Mixed at Midday

December 31, 2024 — 05:12 am EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart

Wheat is trading with contracts mixed across the three markets on Monday. Chicago SRW futures are up 1 to 2 cents on the session. KC HRW contracts are slipping with fractional losses at Monday’s midday. MPLS spring wheat futures are 1 to 3 cents lower so far on Monday.

Export Inspections data from this morning showed a total of 337,685 MT (12.4 mbu) of wheat shipped in the week that ended on December 26. That was down 16.21% from the previous week but 22.16% from the same week last year. Mexico was the largest destination of 68,203 MT, with 66,149 MT to Thailand. Marketing year shipments were tallied at 12.283 MMT (451.33 mbu) as of that date, which is 27.1% above the same period last year.

Precip outlook in the next week for the southern Plains is limited.

Mar 25 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.47 3/4, up 1 1/4 cents,

May 25 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.58 1/2, up 1 3/4 cents,

Mar 25 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.53 3/4, down 3/4 cent,

May 25 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.62 1/2, down 1/4 cent,

Mar 25 MGEX Wheat  is at $5.92 3/4, down 2 1/2 cents,

May 25 MGEX Wheat  is at $6.01 3/4, down 1 1/2 cents,

