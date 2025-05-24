Wheat Market Mixed at Midday

The wheat complex is trading with mixed action, as spring wheat is holding higher. Chicago SRW futures are 3 to 4 cents lower on the day. The Kansas City HRW contracts are 3 to 4 cents in the red at midday. Minneapolis spring wheat futures are up 5 to 7 cents. The market will be closed on Monday for Memorial Day, as well as the government reports delayed, with a normal 7:00 pm CDT open on Monday.

The 7-day forecast is looking for rains across much of the Southern Plains in the next week, with the eastern part getting heavier totals.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Export Sales data has commitments for wheat at 21.682 MMT, which is 97% of USDA’s forecast and lags the 105% average pace. New crop total sales are now 4.18 MMT, which is the largest for the current week since 2013/14 MMT.

The FranceAgriMer shows an estimated 71% of the French wheat crop at 71% good/excellent, which was down 73% from the week prior.

Jul 25 CBOT Wheat is at $5.41, down 3 1/2 cents,

Sep 25 CBOT Wheat is at $5.56 3/4, down 3 3/4 cents,

Jul 25 KCBT Wheat is at $5.36 3/4, down 3 1/4 cents,

Sep 25 KCBT Wheat is at $5.51 3/4, down 3 1/4 cents,

Jul 25 MGEX Wheat is at $6.05 3/4, up 5 1/2 cents,

Sep 25 MGEX Wheat is at $6.20 1/4, up 6 1/4 cents,

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.