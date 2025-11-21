Wheat Losses Extend to Thursday’s Close

Wheat is leaking lower on Friday morning, with contracts down across the three markets. The wheat complex continued this week’s pullback on Thursday, as weakness was felt across the three exchanges. Chicago SRW futures were mostly 8 ½ to 10 cents lower on Thursday. Preliminary open interest was down 1,445 contracts, with a bulk of that out of December, down 7,850 contracts. KC HRW futures were down 7 ¾ to 10 cents on the day. Open interest was down 7,056 contracts on Thursday, with 6,805 contracts leaving December. MPLS spring wheat futures closed with losses of 3 ¾ to 8 ½ cents.

USDA reported a private export sale of 132,000 MT of white wheat to China on Thursday morning.

Export Sales from Thursday for the week of 10/2 showed 887,864 MT in wheat sales, exceeding analysts’ estimates of 350,000 and 600,000 MT. That was a marketing year high for wheat.

Saudi Arabia issued a tender to buy 300,000 MT of wheat with offers due on Friday. SovEcon estimates the 2026 Russian wheat crop at 83.8 MMT, down from their 2025 crop estimate at 88.6 MMT. FranceAgriMer data showed 98% of the country’s soft wheat crop in good/excellent condition, with 95% of the crop planted.

Monthly International Grains Council data was updated today, with world wheat production up 3 MMT. Consumption was down 1 MMT, with stocks unchanged at 275 MMT.

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.27, down 9 3/4 cents, currently down 1 1/2 cents

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.40 3/4, down 8 3/4 cents, currently down 2 1/4 cents

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.06 1/4, down 9 1/4 cents, currently up 1/4 cents

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.23 3/4, down 8 cents, currently down 1 1/2 cents

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat closed at $5.73 3/4, down 8 1/2 cents, currently down 2 1/4 cents

Mar 26 MGEX Wheat closed at $5.81 1/2, down 5 1/4 cents, currently down 1 1/4 cents

