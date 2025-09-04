Wheat Losses Continuing at Thursday’s Midday

The wheat complex is down across all three exchanges on Thursday. CBT soft red wheat futures is showing 3 to 4 ½ cent losses. The CBOT showed another 8 deliveries issued for September wheat overnight. KC HRW futures are up 2 cents in thinly traded September but down 5 ¼ cents in the December contract. MPLS spring wheat is steady to 3 ¾ cents lower.

Due to the Monday holiday, the USDA Export Sales report will be delayed until Friday morning.

Monthly Census data showed a total of 2.305 MMT (84.69 mbu) of wheat exported during July, which was a 34.05% increase month/month and up 22.52% year/year, as well as a 5-year high.

Sep 25 CBOT Wheat is at $4.99 1/2, down 4 1/2 cents,

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat is at $5.18 1/4, down 3 3/4 cents,

Sep 25 KCBT Wheat is at $4.84 3/4, up 2 cents,

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat is at $5.05, down 5 1/4 cents,

Sep 25 MGEX Wheat is at $5.53 1/2, unch,

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat is at $5.69 1/4, down 3 3/4 cents,

