Stocks

Wheat Looses Extending to Friday Morning

April 10, 2026 — 10:33 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Wheat is starting off Friday with losses across the three markets. The wheat complex was weaker on Thursday, following an increased stocks number from USDA. Chicago SRW futures saw losses of 4 ¾ to 7 ¼ cents at the close. Open interest was down 15,543 contracts, as May dropped 21,480 contracts. KC HRW futures were down 4 ¾ to 8 ¼ cents on the session. OI was down 5,151 contracts on Thursday. MPLS spring wheat was down 4 ¾ to 5 ¾ cents in on the day. Crude oil was back up $4.06 on Thursday.

Export Sales data from Thursday morning tallied 163,950 MT of old crop wheat business in the week of April 2, well above the week prior and 52.49% above the same week last year. Venezuela was the top buyer of 52,500 MT, with 51,000 MT sold to Japan. New crop business was shy of traders’ estimates of 150,000 MT to 400,000 MT at 90,656 MT. Mexico was the buyer of 33,800 MT, with 18,000 MT to the Philippines. 

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

The monthly WASDE update from USDA tallied wheat US ending stocks 7 mbu higher to 938 mbu. That came on a 1 mbu cut to seed use, a 5 mbu increase to imports and 1 mbu assumed for rounding reasons. The cash average price was still up a nickel to $5.

World ending stocks were raised by another 6.16 MMT, to 283.12 MMT. That came from a mix of increased production, with Russia up 0.8 MMT and EU rising 1.11 MMT, and use trimmed by 4.68 MMT, mainly in India.

May 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.74 1/2, down 5 3/4 cents, currently down 4 3/4 cents

Jul 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.85, down 6 1/4 cents, currently down 5 3/4 cents

May 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.90 1/2, down 4 3/4 cents, currently down 2 cents

Jul 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $6.05 3/4, down 6 1/4 cents, currently down 2 1/2 cents

May 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $6.18 1/4, down 5 3/4 cents, currently unch

Jul 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $6.34 3/4, down 5 cents, currently down 1/4 cents

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.