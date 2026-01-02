Wheat Looks to Kick off 2026

Wheat will resume trading this morning following the holiday break. The wheat complex was weaker on the Wednesday session with all three exchanges closing out 2025 with losses. Chicago SRW futures were 3 to 4 cents lower on Wednesday. Open interest was up 2,899 contracts. KC HRW futures were 7 to 8 cents in the red on Wednesday. OI rose 1,774 contracts. MPLS spring wheat was down 4 to 5 cents at the close.

Details on the Farm Bridge Assistance program were released by the USDA on Wednesday, with the wheat payment tallied at $39.35/acre.

Commitment of Traders data from Wednesday afternoon showed spec traders holding a net short of 91,665 contracts in CBT wheat futures and options as of 12/23, an increase of 24,747 contracts on the week. Managed money in KC wheat were net short 24,749 contracts, a reduction of 964 contracts.

Export Sales data from Wednesday morning showed just 147,834 MT in wheat sales during the week of 12/18. That was in the middle of analysts’ estimates of between 50,000 MT in net reductions and sales of 400,000 MT. That was down 35.83% from last week and 75.86% below the same week last year.

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.07, down 3 3/4 cents,

May 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.18 1/2, down 3 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.14 3/4, down 7 1/4 cents,

May 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.28, down 7 cents,

Mar 26 MIAX Wheat closed at $5.74, down 4 1/2 cents,

May 26 MIAX Wheat closed at $5.85 1/2, down 4 1/2 cents,

