Wheat Leads Grain Rally on Thursday

The wheat complex posted digit gains across the three exchanges on Thursday. Chicago SRW futures were up 12 to 16 cents at the close. KC HRW futures were 13 to 20 cents in the green on the day. MPLS spring wheat was 6 ½ to 10 1/2 cents higher on the session. A rallying crude oil market likely added to some spillover support.

Export Sales data from Thursday morning showed just 203,100 MT of wheat sold in the week ending on 2/26. Mexico was the top buyer of 74,500 MT, with 72,000 MT sold to Indonesia. That was down 16.41% from last week and 40.04% below the same week last year. New crop business was at 55,000 MT, all to Thailand.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Statistics Canada planting intentions data from this morning showed a total of 26.74 million acres of wheat expected this spring, slightly above estimates. Spring wheat was tallied at 18.78 million acres, slightly below 2025.

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.82 3/4, up 16 cents,

May 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.83 3/4, up 15 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.85 1/4, up 20 cents,

May 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.92 1/2, up 20 cents,

Mar 26 MIAX Wheat closed at $6.08, up 9 1/4 cents,

May 26 MIAX Wheat closed at $6.20 1/2, up 10 1/4 cents,

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.