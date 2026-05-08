Wheat Holds onto Losses into Thursday’s Close

The wheat complex remained under pressure on Thursday, with the three markets falling into the close. Chicago SRW futures posted losses of 4 ¼ to 8 cents at the Thursday close. KC HRW futures led the downside charge, down 19 ½ to 21 cents. MPLS spring wheat was down 13 to 19 ½ cents across most contracts on the day.

USDA’s Export Sales report from this morning indicated 78,772 MT of old crop sales in the week of 4/30. That was the second lowest total for the marketing year. Vietnam was the buyer of 67,400 MMT (66,000 MT switched from unknown), with Thailand buying 53,700 MT and 40,000 MT sold to Mexico. New crop sales were tallied at 187,538 MT, the 4th largest for the marketing year. Much of that was sold to unknown buyers (100,000 MT), with 61,000 MT sold to Thailand.

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Algeria purchased an estimated 390,000 to 420,000 MT of wheat in a tender on Wednesday. IKAR estimates the Russian wheat export total at 44.5 MMT for 2025/26, down 1.5 MMT from the previous number. The French soft wheat crop is estimated at 80% good/excellent according to the FranceAgriMer, down 1 percentage point from last week, with Durum down 1% to 71%.

May 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.01 3/4, down 4 1/4 cents,

Jul 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.12 1/4, down 5 cents,

May 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $6.54 3/4, down 21 cents,

Jul 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $6.67 1/4, down 19 3/4 cents,

May 26 MIAX Wheat closed at $6.64 1/4, down 19 1/2 cents,

Jul 26 MIAX Wheat closed at $6.74 3/4, down 18 1/4 cents,

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