Wheat Holding Lower on Wednesday

The wheat complex is showing weakness on Wednesday, with all three markets lower. Chicago SRW futures are down 3 to 5 cents so far on Wednesday. KC HRW futures are showing 4 to 5 cent losses at midday. MPLS spring wheat is down 2 to 4 cents in the front months on Wednesday.
Weekly Export Sales data will be published in the week of 2/19, as traders are looking for between 250,000 and 500,000 MT of wheat sales for old crop. New crop sales are seen in a range of 0 to 50,000 MT.
Algeria purchased an estimated 600,000 MT of wheat in a tender on Tuesday. Russia’s wheat export estimate for 2025/26 was trimmed by 0.3 MMT to 45.4 MMT by SovEcon.
Mar 26 CBOT Wheat is at $5.65, down 2 1/2 cents,
May 26 CBOT Wheat is at $5.68 3/4, down 4 1/2 cents,
Mar 26 KCBT Wheat is at $5.50 1/4, down 4 cents,
May 26 KCBT Wheat is at $5.62, down 5 cents,
Mar 26 MIAX Wheat is at $5.77 1/4, down 2 1/4 cents,
May 26 MIAX Wheat is at $5.92 1/4, down 3 1/4 cents,On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
