Stocks

Wheat Holding Lower on Tuesday

March 18, 2026 — 01:04 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Wheat is falling lower on so far on Tuesday’s midday. Chicago SRW futures are 5 to 7 cents in the red so far. KC HRW futures are 8 to 10 cents lower at midday. MPLS spring wheat is down 5 to 6 cents in the front months on Tuesday.

The next week looks dry for much of the Plains from NE to TX, with much of SRW country remaining dry with scattered precip.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

The Kansas Crop Progress report showed winter wheat conditions down 4% to 52% good/excellent, with the Brugler500 index down 9 points to 339. 

EU wheat production was estimated at 142.6 MMT according to Coceral, down 1.3 MMT from the previous estimate. The European Commission estimates the EU wheat exports at 16.77 MMT from July 1 to March 15, up 1.23 MMT from the same period last year.

May 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.91, down 6 1/4 cents,

Jul 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $6.02 1/4, down 5 1/2 cents,

May 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $6.06 3/4, down 9 3/4 cents,

Jul 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $6.21 3/4, down 8 3/4 cents,

May 26 MIAX Wheat  is at $6.28 3/4, down 5 1/4 cents,

Jul 26 MIAX Wheat  is at $6.43 1/4, down 5 1/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.