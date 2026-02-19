Stocks

Wheat Holding Higher on Wednesday’s Midday

February 19, 2026 — 06:13 am EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

The wheat complex is in bounce back mode on Wednesday. Chicago SRW futures are trading 5 to 7 ½ cents higher on Wednesday.  KC HRW futures are posting 7 to 8 cent midday gains. MPLS spring wheat is showing 2 to 3 cent gains at midday.

The annual Ag Outlook Forum from USDA will publish initial armchair estimates for the 2026 wheat crop on Thursday. Heading into the release, analysts surveyed by Bloomberg are looking for all wheat acreage to be reported at 44.7 million acres, down ~600,000 acres from last year if realized. Production is seen at 1.872 bbu, down 113 mbu from last year. 

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

The forecast for the next week calls for light precip totals in SRW area, with the Southern Plains remaining dry. 

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.43, up 5 1/4 cents,

May 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.49 3/4, up 7 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.46, up 7 1/4 cents,

May 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.57 3/4, up 7 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 MIAX Wheat  is at $5.70 1/2, up 2 1/4 cents,

May 26 MIAX Wheat  is at $5.82 1/4, up 2 1/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.