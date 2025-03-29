Wheat Heads Lower into the Weekend

The wheat market closed with weakness across the three exchanges on Friday. Chicago SRW futures were falling back 3 to 5 cents on the session. Kansas City HRW contracts were leading the charge lower, with contracts down 14 to 15 cents. MPLS spring wheat is down 6 to 8 cents across the front months.

The Friday afternoon Commitment of Traders data from CFTC showed speculators in Chicago wheat adding 11,919 contracts to their net short as of Tuesday to 92,587 contracts. In KC, they were trimming that large net short by 1,213 contracts to 45,450 contracts by March 25.

USDA’s Export Sales data has wheat commitments at 21.092 MMT as of 3/20, which is 12% ahead of the same week last year. That is also just 93% of the USDA projection and lagging behind the 101% average pace.

NASS will report the March 1 Grain Stocks data next Monday, with a Bloomberg survey of traders looking for 1.221 bbu of wheat on hand on average. The range is from 1.169 to 1.26 bbu for the March 1 total.

May 25 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.28 1/4, down 3 3/4 cents,

Jul 25 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.42 3/4, down 4 1/2 cents,

May 25 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.51 3/4, down 14 1/2 cents,

Jul 25 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.65 1/2, down 14 1/4 cents,

May 25 MGEX Wheat closed at $5.81, down 7 1/2 cents,

Jul 25 MGEX Wheat closed at $5.96 1/2, down 6 3/4 cents,

