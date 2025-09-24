Stocks

Wheat Heads Lower into the Wednesday Close

September 24, 2025 — 08:34 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

The wheat market was in retreat mode late on Wednesday. CBT soft red wheat futures were steady to down a penny at the close. KC HRW futures fell back by 3 to 4 3/4 cents on the session. MPLS spring wheat futures closed the day with contracts off the highs and near unchanged in the nearbys and as much as a penny higher in other contracts. 

The weekly USDA Export Sales data is expected to show between 300,000 MT and 600,000 MT of wheat sales in the week ending on September 18. 

Algeria purchased nearly 600,000 MT wheat in a tender on Tuesday. South Korean mills purchased a total of 50,000 MT of wheat for import from the US overnight. 

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.19 1/2, down 1 cent,

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.38, down 1 cent,

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.06 3/4, down 4 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.28 1/4, down 4 1/4 cents,

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat  closed at $5.68 3/4, unch,

Mar 26 MGEX Wheat  closed at $5.88 3/4, unch,

