Wheat Heading Lower on Thursday

Wheat is slipping lower on Thursday as all three exchanges are being pressured at midday. Chicago SRW futures are down 8 to 9 cents across the nearby contracts. KC HRW is 4 to 5 cents lower. MPLS spring wheat is down 8 to 9 ½ cents across the front months.

This morning’s Export Sales report showed 492,663 MT in the week of August 15, on the high end of the 250,000 MT and 500,000 MT estimated range and a 5-week high. The Philippines was the top buyer of 116,000 MT, with Mexican importers buying 110,500 MT.

Japan’s weekly ministry of ag tender showed purchases of 81,442 MT of US and Canadian wheat, with 53,562 MT US specific.

Canadian railway workers went on strike at overnight, halting railroad movement across the country. This will likely also impact some US export business along the bordering states.

Sep 24 CBOT Wheat is at $5.11 3/4, down 8 cents,

Dec 24 CBOT Wheat is at $5.35 3/4, down 8 1/4 cents,

Sep 24 KCBT Wheat is at $5.32 1/4, down 4 cents,

Dec 24 KCBT Wheat is at $5.47 3/4, down 4 cents,

Sep 24 MGEX Wheat is at $5.72 1/2, down 8 3/4 cents,

Dec 24 MGEX Wheat is at $5.87 1/2, down 9 1/2 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.