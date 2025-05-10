Stocks

Wheat Falls into the Weekend

May 10, 2025 — 07:16 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

The wheat market failed to join in on the corn and bean strength on Friday, with contracts falling lower. Chicago SRW futures posted Friday losses of 7 to 8 cents on the day, as July was down 21 ¼ cents this week. Kansas City HRW futures faced weakness, with contracts 7 to 8 cents lower and July falling 23 ¾ cents this week. Minneapolis spring wheat futures saw Friday losses of 6 to 8 cents and July 17 ½ cents in the red this week.

Commitment of Traders data showed spec funds cutting back their large net short position in CBT wheat as of May 6 by 7,681 contracts, taking it to 113,734 contracts. In KC wheat, they extended their record net short to 72,240 contracts, a move of -4,971 contracts as of Tuesday.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

The weekly Export Sales report now has total wheat export commitments at 21.631 MMT as of last Thursday, which is up 14% from last year. That is also just 97% of the USDA forecast, with less than a month left in the marketing year and compared to the 104% normal sale pace for this week. 

On Monday, USDA will release the first WASDE showing the 2025/26 balance sheets. Analysts expect to see old crop world stocks at 261 MMT, with the first release for new crop at 261.2 MMT. 

FranceAgriMer estimated the French soft wheat crop at 74% good/excellent, which is steady with the previous week.

Jul 25 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.21 3/4, down 7 1/2 cents,

Sep 25 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.36 1/2, down 7 1/2 cents,

Jul 25 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.17 1/2, down 7 1/4 cents,

Sep 25 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.31 3/4, down 7 cents,

Jul 25 MGEX Wheat  closed at $5.93 1/2, down 7 1/4 cents,

Sep 25 MGEX Wheat  closed at $6.06 1/2, down 6 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.