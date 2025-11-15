Wheat Falls as USDA Hikes Supply Estimates

The wheat complex posted Friday losses to close the week. CBT soft red wheat futures were down 8 to 11 cents on Friday, as December saw a ½ cent loss this week. KC HRW futures were 10 to 12 cents in the red at the close, with December 4 cents lower since last Friday. MPLS spring wheat futures were down 5 to 7 cents on Friday, as December held onto a weekly gains of 6 ¾ cents.

USDA showed US ending stocks for 2025/26 another 57 mbu higher to 901 mbu, That mainly came as production was increased by 58 mbu to 1.985 bbu as we found in the Small Grains Summary on September 30. The demand side of the balance sheet was left unchanged.

World ending stocks were 7.37 MMT higher, taking the total to 271.43 MMT. That came as world production was up 12.69 MMT to 828.89 MMT, with Argentina (+2.5 MMT), Australia (+1.5 MMT), Canada (+1 MMT), Russia (1.5 MMT), the US all seeing an increase.

Daily Export Sales announcements from USDA were released this morning from the backlog throughout the shutdown, as 110,000 MT of white wheat was reported as sold to Bangladesh on October 2.

FranceAgriMer estimates that 89% of the country’s soft wheat crop was planted, with 98% of the crop in good/excellent conditions. The durum crop was estimated at 44%, up from 23% last week.

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.27 1/4, down 8 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.41 1/2, down 10 3/4 cents,

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.15 1/4, down 10 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.31, down 12 cents,

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat closed at $5.65 3/4, down 5 cents,

Mar 26 MGEX Wheat closed at $5.76 1/4, down 6 3/4 cents,

