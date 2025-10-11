Stocks

Wheat Falls on Friday with the Other Grains

October 11, 2025 — 06:43 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart

The wheat complex fell across the three markets on Friday, to end the week with spillover pressure from the rest of the commodity complex. CBT soft red wheat futures saw losses of 8 to 9 cents on Friday, with December 16 ¾ cents lower. KC HRW futures posted 6 to 7 cent losses, as December fell another 14 cents on the week.  MPLS spring wheat futures were down 5 to 6 cents at the close, with December slipping back 8 cents this week.

Winter wheat planting should be able to near its end in the coming weeks, with the next 7 days looking dry for much of the growing region. 

For the current crop, SovEcon estimates production to total 87.8 MMT, a 0.6 MMT increase from the previous number. The French winter wheat crop is estimated at 5% planted as of October 6 according to FranceAgriMer.

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat  closed at $4.98 1/2, down 8 cents,

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.15 1/4, down 8 3/4 cents,

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat  closed at $4.83, down 6 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.04 1/2, down 6 3/4 cents,

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat  closed at $5.52 3/4, down 5 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 MGEX Wheat  closed at $5.72, down 5 1/4 cents,

