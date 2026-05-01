Wheat Falls Back on Thursday

The wheat complex posted some profit taking on Thursday, with all three markets facing pressure. Chicago SRW futures were down 11 ¾ to 18 ½ cents in the front months. KC HRW futures were 5 ¼ to 12 ¼ cents lower in most contracts. MPLS spring wheat was 5 ¾ to 9 ¾ cents in the red at the close.

Export Sales data showed 226,096 MT of old crop wheat sales in the week of 4/23, a 5-week higher and well above the same week last year. The largest buyer was Indonesia at 70,000 MT, with 40,100 MT sold to Taiwan and 33,400 MT to Nigeria. New crop sales were at 156,715 MT, the largest sales total in 4 weeks for 2026/27. Taiwan was the top buyer of 66,400 MT, with 42,000 MT sold to unknown buyers.

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Much of the US remains dry for the next week, with exception to portions of central TX, as well as precip resuming in parts of SRW country later in the next 7 day period. Much of the Central/Northern Plains remain dry.

Russian wheat exports are expected to total 47.4 MMT for 2025/26 according to SovEcon, a 0.9 MMT increase from their previous number. Their 2026/27 estimate is at 45.2 MMT, a 1.4 MMT hike from the prior projection. The EU wheat production was estimated at 127.3 MMT according to the European Commission, a 1.4 MMT jump from last month. They estimate 2026/27 ending stocks at 14.6 MMT, up 3.6 MMT from their prior number. France AgriMer estimates the French soft wheat crop at 81% gd/ex, down 2%, with durum ratings dropping 9% to 72% gd/ex.

May 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.23 3/4, down 18 1/2 cents,

Jul 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.36 3/4, down 16 1/4 cents,

May 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $6.78, down 12 1/4 cents,

Jul 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $6.93 1/2, down 11 1/4 cents,

May 26 MIAX Wheat closed at $6.95 3/4, down 7 cents,

Jul 26 MIAX Wheat closed at $7.06 3/4, down 9 3/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.