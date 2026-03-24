Wheat Falls Back on Monday

The wheat complex started the week with losses across the three markets on Monday. Chicago SRW futures were 2 ¾ to 7 ½ cents lower. KC HRW futures were fractionally to 3 cents in the red. MPLS spring wheat was mixed, with front months fractionally to a penny lower and deferreds slightly higher.

The Kansas Crop Progress report showed winter wheat conditions down 6% to 46% good/excellent, with the Brugler500 index down 11 points to 328.

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USDA’s FGIS tallied wheat export shipments at 458,411 MT (16.84 mbu) during the week ending on March 19. That was 33.39% above the week prior but 5.53% below the same week last year. Mexico was the top destination of 128,882 MT, with 68,376 MT headed to China and 50,093 MT to Taiwan. Marketing year exports for 2025/26 are 19.93 MMT (732.3 mbu) since June 1, which is now 17.98% ahead of the same period last year.

Early on Monday morning, President Trump put out a Truth Social post ordering the military to postpone strikes against Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure for 5 days after weekend talks were “good and productive.” Iran state media responded stating there was no direct contact with the US. Crude oil fell $9.36 on the day.

May 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.87 3/4, down 7 1/2 cents,

Jul 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.00, down 7 1/4 cents,

May 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $6.03 1/4, down 3 cents,

Jul 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $6.18 1/4, down 3 cents,

May 26 MIAX Wheat closed at $6.27, down 1 cents,

Jul 26 MIAX Wheat closed at $6.42 1/2, down 1/4 cent,

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