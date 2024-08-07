Wheat Falls Back at Midweek

News & Insights

August 07, 2024

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart

Wheat futures saw losses across the three exchanges on Wednesday, fading early morning gains. Chicago SRW futures were down 4 to 5 cents in the front months on the session.  Kansas City HRW contracts were 6 to 7 cents lower. MPLS spring wheat saw losses of 5 to 7 cents in the front months on the midweek session. 

Traders surveyed by Reuters are expecting to see a total between 250,000 to 500,000 MT of wheat sold for export in the week ending on August 2.

The monthly Crop Production report will be out on Monday, with the trade showing expectations for a slight increase to all wheat production at 2.015 bbu, up from 2.008 bbu in July.

Sep 24 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.38 1/4, down 5 cents,

Dec 24 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.62, down 4 1/2 cents,

Sep 24 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.55 1/2, down 6 cents,

Dec 24 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.72 1/4, down 6 cents,

Sep 24 MGEX Wheat  closed at $5.85 3/4, down 6 3/4 cents,

Dec 24 MGEX Wheat  closed at $6.06 3/4, down 5 1/2 cents,

