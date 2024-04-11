Wheat Falls After Larger Stocks Projection

The wheat complex posted losses on Thursday, following bearish USDA data. Chicago contracts were down 6 ¾ to 7 ½ cents at the close. Kansas City HRW futures slipped 7 ¼ to 11 ¼ cents on the day. MPLS felt the most pressure of the three, with losses of 9 to 14 ¾ cents.

Export Sales data showed all wheat bookings at just 80,720 MT, which was a sharp climb from last week, but still in the middle of the trade range of estimates. New crop sales, however, were on the high end, at the 2nd larger weekly total this MY of 274,390 MT. On a separate note, Japan’s MOA purchased 121,485 MT of US, Australian, and Canadian wheat in their weekly tender, with 27,470 MT US specific.

USDA’s WASDE update this morning had a 25 mbu hike to the US carryout number for 23/24 on a 30 mbu drop to the feed & residual use. Stocks were pegged at 698 million bushel and above the average trade estimate (690 mbu). World stocks were tightened 0.47 MMT to 258.27 MMT this morning, mainly a 2.1 MMT drop in Indian stocks on higher domestic use. EU stocks were up 1.52 MMT on a cut to the export figure. Actual Ukrainian wheat exports have reached 14.5 MMT since July 1. In this mornings update, USDA hiked full year (June 1 to May 31) shipments by 1.5 to 17.5 MMT.

May 24 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.51 3/4, down 6 3/4 cents,

Jul 24 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.66 1/4, down 7 1/4 cents,

May 24 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.83 1/4, down 11 1/4 cents,

Jul 24 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.78 1/2, down 9 1/4 cents,

Jul 24 MGEX Wheat closed at $6.45 1/4, down 13 3/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.