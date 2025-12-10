Wheat Falling on Wednesday

Wheat is trading with Wednesday weakness, as contracts are having a delayed response to USDA’s added world production from Tuesday. Chicago SRW futures are down 6 to 8 cents in the nearbys. KC HRW futures are down 4 to 6 cents. There were 11 deliveries issued against December KC wheat overnight. MPLS spring wheat are down 4 to 5 cents.

A delayed Commitment of Traders report showed managed money trimming 4,520 contracts from their net short in CBT wheat to 70,613 contracts as of 11/4. In KC wheat, speculators were cutting 9,254 contracts from their net short to 42,454 contracts.

Don’t Miss a Day:

In Tuesday’s WASDE, world stocks were raised by 3.44 MMT to 274.87 MMT. That came mainly on another 8.92 MMT increase to production, with Canada (+3), Australia (+1), Argentina (+2), the EU (+1.7) and Russia (+1) all seeing a hike.

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat is at $5.30 1/4, down 6 cents,

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat is at $5.27, down 7 1/2 cents,

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat is at $5.19, down 1 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat is at $5.21 1/2, down 5 1/2 cents,

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat is at $5.81 1/2, unch,

Mar 26 MGEX Wheat is at $5.72 1/4, down 4 cents

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.