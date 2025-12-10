Stocks

Wheat Falling on Wednesday

December 10, 2025 — 10:25 pm EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Wheat is trading with Wednesday weakness, as contracts are having a delayed response to USDA’s added world production from Tuesday. Chicago SRW futures are down 6 to 8 cents in the nearbys. KC HRW futures are down 4 to 6 cents. There were 11 deliveries issued against December KC wheat overnight. MPLS spring wheat are down 4 to 5 cents.

A delayed Commitment of Traders report showed managed money trimming 4,520 contracts from their net short in CBT wheat to 70,613 contracts as of 11/4. In KC wheat, speculators were cutting 9,254 contracts from their net short to 42,454 contracts.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

In Tuesday’s WASDE, world stocks were raised by 3.44 MMT to 274.87 MMT. That came mainly on another 8.92 MMT increase to production, with Canada (+3), Australia (+1), Argentina (+2), the EU (+1.7) and Russia (+1) all seeing a hike. 

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.30 1/4, down 6 cents,

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.27, down 7 1/2 cents,

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.19, down 1 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.21 1/2, down 5 1/2 cents,

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat  is at $5.81 1/2, unch,

Mar 26 MGEX Wheat  is at $5.72 1/4, down 4 cents

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.