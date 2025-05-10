Stocks

Wheat Falling at Midday

May 10, 2025 — 07:20 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

The wheat market is trading with losses at Friday’s midday. Chicago SRW futures are trading with 5 to 6 cent losses in the front months on Friday. Kansas City HRW futures are facing midday weakness, with to 5 cent losses at midday. Minneapolis spring wheat futures are trading with contracts 4 to 6 cent in the red so far on Friday.

The weekly Export Sales report now has total wheat export commitments at 21.631 MMT as of last Thursday, which is up 14% from last year. That is also just 97% of the USDA forecast, with less than a month left in the marketing year and compared to the 104% normal sale pace for this week. 

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

On Monday, USDA will release the first WASDE showing the 2025/26 balance sheets. Analysts expect to see old crop world stocks at 261 MMT, with the first release for new crop at 261.2 MMT. 

FranceAgriMer estimated the French soft wheat crop at 74% good/excellent, which is steady with the previous week.

Jul 25 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.23 3/4, down 5 1/2 cents,

Sep 25 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.38 1/2, down 5 1/2 cents,

Jul 25 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.20, down 4 3/4 cents,

Sep 25 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.34, down 4 3/4 cents,

Jul 25 MGEX Wheat  is at $5.95 1/4, down 5 1/2 cents,

Sep 25 MGEX Wheat  is at $6.08, down 4 1/2 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.