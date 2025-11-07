Wheat Falling on Friday, with Spring Wheat Holding Higher

The wheat complex is mixed on Friday, with the winter wheat contracts heading lower. CBT soft red wheat futures are posting 7 to 8 cent lower trade to close out the week. KC HRW futures are trading with 4 to 6 cent losses at midday. MPLS spring wheat futures are up 1 to 2 cents across most contracts on Friday.

A South Korean mill importer purchased 50,000 MT of US wheat in a tender overnight.

French soft wheat planting is now 79% planted as of 11/3, a 11 point move on the week according to the FranceAgriMer. Durum was tallied at 23% planted.

Wheat harvest in Argentina is estimated at 11.6% complete according to the Buenos Aires Gains exchange.

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat is at $5.27 1/2, down 8 cents,

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat is at $5.42, down 7 3/4 cents,

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat is at $5.18 1/4, down 4 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat is at $5.31 1/2, down 5 1/2 cents,

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat is at $5.58 1/2, up 1 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 MGEX Wheat is at $5.74, up 1 3/4 cents,

