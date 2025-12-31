Wheat Falling on Final Trade Day of 2025

The wheat complex is weaker so far on the Wednesday session. Chicago SRW futures are 2 to 3 cents lower. KC HRW futures are 5 to 6 cents in the red on Wednesday. MPLS spring wheat is 2 to 3 cents in the red at midday.

The market will be closed on Thursday for New Years Day, with a hard open at 8:30 am CST on Friday.

Export Sales data from this morning showed just 147,834 MT in wheat sales during the week of 12/18. That was in the middle of analysts’ estimates of between 50,000 MT in net reductions and sales of 400,000 MT. That was down 35.83% from last week and 75.86% below the same week last year.

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat is at $5.07 3/4, down 3 cents,

May 26 CBOT Wheat is at $5.19 1/4, down 2 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat is at $5.16, down 6 cents,

May 26 KCBT Wheat is at $5.29 1/2, down 5 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 MIAX Wheat is at $5.76 1/4, down 2 1/4 cents,

May 26 MIAX Wheat is at $5.87, down 2 cents,

