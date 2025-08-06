Wheat Falling to Contract Lows on Tuesday

The wheat complex is continuing to pressure things lower on Tuesday, with losses across the three exchanges. CBT futures are down 9 to 10 cents at midday. Kansas City HRW contracts are 11 to 11 ¼ cents lower in the front months. MPLS spring wheat is down 2 to 3 cents at midday.

June trade data from Census showed a total of 1.719 MMT of wheat shipped during the month, which was a 4-year high but down 20.42% from last month.

Crop Progress data from USDA shows the US winter wheat 86% harvested, with 87% the normal harvest pace. The spring wheat crop was 95% headed, with harvest now at 5% and behind the 9% average. Conditions were listed at 48% gd/ex, down 1%, as the Brugler500 index was stead at 332. The only state to see improvement was ND, up 4, with MN down 1, MT and WA slipping 2, SD falling 7 and ID down 11.

A South Korean importer purchased 65,000 MT of wheat from the US in a private deal overnight. The European Commission estimates the 2025/26 soft wheat exports since July 1 at 1.11 MMT as of 8/3, compared to the 2.64 MMT in the same period last year.

Sep 25 CBOT Wheat is at $5.07 1/2, down 9 1/4 cents,

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat is at $5.28, down 9 cents,

Sep 25 KCBT Wheat is at $5.05 3/4, down 11 1/4 cents,

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat is at $5.26 1/2, down 11 cents,

Sep 25 MGEX Wheat is at $5.70 3/4, down 2 1/4 cents,

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat is at $5.93 1/2, down 2 1/2 cents,

