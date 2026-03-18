Wheat Fails to See Green on St. Patrick’s Day

Wheat was under pressure on Tuesday, with losses across the three markets. Chicago SRW futures were 5 ¼ to 8 cents lower on the day. KC HRW futures were 6 ¼ to 9 ¾ cents in the red at the close. MPLS spring wheat was down 7 to 10 cents in the front months on Tuesday. Crude was up $2.52 on the day.
The next week looks dry for much of the Plains from NE to TX, with much of SRW country remaining dry with scattered precip.Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.
The Kansas Crop Progress report from Monday showed winter wheat conditions down 4% to 52% good/excellent, with the Brugler500 index down 9 points to 339.
EU wheat production was estimated at 142.6 MMT according to Coceral, down 1.3 MMT from the previous estimate. The European Commission estimates the EU wheat exports at 16.77 MMT from July 1 to March 15, up 1.23 MMT from the same period last year.
May 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.89 3/4, down 7 1/2 cents,
Jul 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.00 3/4, down 7 cents,
May 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $6.06 3/4, down 9 3/4 cents,
Jul 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $6.21 1/4, down 9 1/4 cents,
May 26 MIAX Wheat closed at $6.24 1/4, down 9 3/4 cents,
Jul 26 MIAX Wheat closed at $6.39 1/2, down 10 cents,On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
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