Wheat Facing Outside Pressure on Wednesday

The wheat complex is holding onto the Wednesday losses at midday. Chicago SRW futures are down 11 to 12 cents on the midweek session. There were another 41 deliveries issued against May futures overnight. KC HRW futures are 4 to 6 cents lower at midday. MPLS spring wheat is trading with 4 to 8 cents losses on Wednesday.

Crude oil is down $6.71 at midday following the US and Iran closing in on reaching a memorandum of understanding that would, among other things, allow for the safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz as well as a path to ending to conflict.

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Oklahoma’s annual wheat industry crop tour estimates the winter wheat harvest at 47.799 million bushels, with yield at 23.11 bpa. That compares to the 35.9 bpa yield and 101.2 mbu estimate in last year’s tour vs. USDA’s final tally at 38 bpa and 106.4 mbu.

Algeria purchased an estimated 390,000 to 420,000 MT of wheat in a tender on Wednesday.

Stats Canada data showed wheat stocks at the end of March at 19.47 MMT, 12% higher than the same period last year. Excluding durum stocks were up 10.7% from a year ago at 16.056 MMT.

May 26 CBOT Wheat is at $6.04 3/4, down 11 3/4 cents,

Jul 26 CBOT Wheat is at $6.16 1/4, down 11 1/2 cents,

May 26 KCBT Wheat is at $6.67 1/2, down 9 3/4 cents,

Jul 26 KCBT Wheat is at $6.85 3/4, down 4 1/4 cents,

May 26 MIAX Wheat is at $6.83 3/4, down 4 1/2 cents,

Jul 26 MIAX Wheat is at $6.88 3/4, down 7 1/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

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