Wheat Facing Month End Pressure on Thursday

The wheat complex is falling back on Thursday. Chicago SRW futures are falling 15 to 18 ¼ cents. There were 400 deliveries against May CBT wheat overnight. KC HRW futures are 5 to 13 cents in the red at midday. There were 578 deliveries against May KC wheat on FND, all by the Bunge house account. MPLS spring wheat is down 2 to 12 ½ cents.

Export Sales data from this morning showed 226,096 MT of old crop wheat sales in the week of 4/23, on the higher side of trade estimates of 0-300,000 MT. That was a 5-week higher and well above the same week last year. New crop sales were at 156,715 MT, which was also near the top end of the expected range of 0-200,000 MT. That was the largest sales total in 4 weeks for 2026/27.

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Much of the US remains dry for the next week, with exception to portions of central TX, as well as precip resuming in parts of SRW country later in the next 7 day period. Much of the Central/Northern Plains remain dry.

Russian wheat exports are expected to total 47.4 MMT for 2025/26 according to SovEcon, a 0.9 MMT increase from their previous number. Their 2026/27 estimate is at 45.2 MMT, a 1.4 MMT hike from the prior projection. The EU wheat production was estimated at 127.3 MMT according to the European Commission, a 1.4 MMT jump from last month. They estimate 2026/27 ending stocks at 14.6 MMT, up 3.6 MMT from their prior number. France AgriMer estimates the French soft wheat crop at 81% gd/ex, down 2%, with durum ratings dropping 9% to 72% gd/ex.

May 26 CBOT Wheat is at $6.24, down 18 1/4 cents,

Jul 26 CBOT Wheat is at $6.36 3/4, down 16 1/4 cents,

May 26 KCBT Wheat is at $6.77 3/4, down 12 1/2 cents,

Jul 26 KCBT Wheat is at $6.92, down 12 3/4 cents,

May 26 MIAX Wheat is at $6.99 3/4, down 2 cents,

Jul 26 MIAX Wheat is at $7.03, down 12 1/2 cents,

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