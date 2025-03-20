Wheat Facing Losses at Midday

The wheat market is posting weakness across the three exchanges so far on Wednesday. Wheat posted mixed action on Tuesday, with KC continuing to lead the way higher. Chicago SRW futures are slipping lower down 3 to 4 cents so far on the day. Kansas City HRW contracts are leading the charge lower, down 10 to 13 cents on Wednesday. MPLS spring wheat is facing losses of 3 to 4 cents at midday.
USDA Export Sales data will be released on Thursday, with last week total the second largest wheat sales for the MY
Turkey is allowing for wheat imports duty free to be milled for flour exports.
May 25 CBOT Wheat is at $5.62, down 3 cents,
Jul 25 CBOT Wheat is at $5.78 3/4, down 3 1/4 cents,
May 25 KCBT Wheat is at $5.94, down 12 1/4 cents,
Jul 25 KCBT Wheat is at $6.08 1/2, down 10 1/2 cents,
May 25 MGEX Wheat is at $6.10 3/4, down 3 1/4 cents,
Jul 25 MGEX Wheat is at $6.26 1/2, down 3 3/4 cents,
