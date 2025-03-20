News & Insights

Stocks

Wheat Facing Losses at Midday

March 20, 2025 — 03:37 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

The wheat market is posting weakness across the three exchanges so far on Wednesday. Wheat posted mixed action on Tuesday, with KC continuing to lead the way higher. Chicago SRW futures are slipping lower down 3 to 4 cents so far on the day. Kansas City HRW contracts are leading the charge lower, down 10 to 13 cents on Wednesday. MPLS spring wheat is facing losses of 3 to 4 cents at midday. 

USDA Export Sales data will be released on Thursday, with last week total the second largest wheat sales for the MY

Commodity Bulletin: From crude oil to coffee, this FREE newsletter is for industry pros and rookies alike

 

Turkey is allowing for wheat imports duty free to be milled for flour exports. 

 

May 25 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.62, down 3 cents,

Jul 25 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.78 3/4, down 3 1/4 cents,

May 25 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.94, down 12 1/4 cents,

Jul 25 KCBT Wheat  is at $6.08 1/2, down 10 1/2 cents,

May 25 MGEX Wheat  is at $6.10 3/4, down 3 1/4 cents,

Jul 25 MGEX Wheat  is at $6.26 1/2, down 3 3/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.