Wheat Extending Gains on Friday Morning

Wheat is trading with winter wheat strength so far on Friday morning, as spring wheat is weaker. The wheat complex posted gains across the three exchanges on Thursday. Chicago SRW futures were 7 to 8 cents in the green at the close. New buying interest was noted, with open interest up 7,804 contracts. KC HRW futures were 5 to 6 cents higher on Thursday. MPLS spring wheat was a dime higher in the front months on Thursday.

USDA Export Sales data is delayed until this morning due to the Monday holiday. Traders are looking for between 150,000 and 450,000 MT in wheat bookings in that week.

Russia’s wheat crop estimate from SovEcon is at 83.8 MMT for 2026, unchanged from their previous estimate.

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.15 1/2, up 7 3/4 cents, currently up 3 cents

May 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.26 1/2, up 7 1/2 cents, currently up 3cents

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.25 3/4, up 6 cents, currently up 4 3/4 cents

May 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.36, up 5 1/4 cents, currently up 4 1/2 cents

Mar 26 MIAX Wheat closed at $5.74 3/4, up 10 cents, currently down 1 3/4 cents

May 26 MIAX Wheat closed at $5.85 1/4, up 10 cents, currently down 3 cents

