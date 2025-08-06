Wheat Ends Tuesday New Contract Lows

The wheat complex pushed lower across the three exchanges on Tuesday, led by the KC market, down 12 to 12 ½ cents in the front months. CBT futures were 8 to 9 to 10 cents lower in the front months. MPLS spring wheat was down 2 to 4 cents on the day.

June trade data from Census showed a total of 1.719 MMT of wheat shipped during the month, which was a 4-year high but down 20.42% from last month.

Crop Progress data from USDA showed spring wheat conditions listed at 48% gd/ex, down 1%, as the Brugler500 index was steady at 332. The only state to see improvement was ND, up 4, with MN down 1, MT and WA slipping 2, SD falling 7 and ID down 11.

A South Korean importer purchased 65,000 MT of wheat from the US in a private deal overnight. The European Commission estimates the 2025/26 soft wheat exports since July 1 at 1.11 MMT as of 8/3, compared to the 2.64 MMT in the same period last year.

Sep 25 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.08 1/4, down 8 1/2 cents,

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.28 1/2, down 8 1/2 cents,

Sep 25 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.04 1/2, down 12 1/2 cents,

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.25 1/4, down 12 1/4 cents,

Sep 25 MGEX Wheat closed at $5.70 1/4, down 2 3/4 cents,

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat closed at $5.93 1/2, down 3 1/2 cents,

