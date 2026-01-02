Wheat Easing to Start the New Year

The wheat complex is trading with losses so far on Friday. Chicago SRW futures are 1 to 2 cents lower KC HRW futures are also 1 to 2 cents in the red. MPLS spring wheat is down 4 to 5 1/4 cents at midday.

Details on the Farm Bridge Assistance program were released by the USDA on Wednesday, with the wheat payment tallied at $39.35/acre.

USDA Export Sales data will be out on Monday morning for the week of Christmas, as traders are looking for between 100,000 to 500,000 MT in wheat sales in that week.

Commitment of Traders data from Wednesday afternoon showed spec traders holding a net short of 91,665 contracts in CBT wheat futures and options as of 12/23, an increase of 24,747 contracts on the week. Managed money in KC wheat were net short 24,749 contracts, a reduction of 964 contracts.

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat is at $5.05 3/4, down 1 1/4 cents,

May 26 CBOT Wheat is at $5.17 1/4, down 1 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat is at $5.13 3/4, down 1 cent,

May 26 KCBT Wheat is at $5.26 1/2, down 1 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 MIAX Wheat is at $5.68 3/4, down 5 1/4 cents,

May 26 MIAX Wheat is at $5.79 3/4, down 4 3/4 cents,

