Wheat Easing Back to Start Friday

Wheat is showing mixed action to start Friday trade, with winter wheats weaker. The wheat complex is trading with gains across most contracts so far on the Thursday session. Chicago SRW futures were steady to 4 ¾ cents higher in most contracts. KC HRW futures led the bull’s charge, up 11 to 17 1/4 cents in the front months. MPLS spring wheat was up 10 1/4 to 12 3/4 cents at the close.

Export Sales data will from Thursday morning showed 100,318 MT of old crop wheat sold in the week of 4/9, down 38.68% from last week but up 31.14% from the same week last year. Nigeria was the buyer of 52,400 MT, with Vietnam buying 34,800 MT. New crop business was in tallied at 131,000 MT. South Korea was the buyer of 90,000 MT, with 22,000 MT sold to Mexico.

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The French soft wheat crop is estimated at 84% good to excellent according to the FranceAgriMer, steady with the ratings from the week prior. Durum was rated at 81% gd/ex.

May 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.98 1/2, up 4 3/4 cents, currently down 2 cents

Jul 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.06 1/2, up 4 3/4 cents, currently down 1 1/2 cents

May 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $6.42 3/4, up 17 1/4 cents, currently down 2 1/2 cents

Jul 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $6.55, up 16 1/2 cents, currently down 2 1/2 cents

May 26 MIAX Wheat closed at $6.52 3/4, up 12 1/4 cents, currently up 1/4 cent

Jul 26 MIAX Wheat closed at $6.67, up 12 3/4 cents, currently up 3/4 cent

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