Wheat Eases Lower on Tuesday

The wheat complex was weaker on Tuesday. Chicago SRW futures were steady to 2 cents lower. KC HRW futures are down 5 to 6 cents in the front months on Tuesday. MPLS spring wheat were 1 to 3 cents weaker.

Precip will be limited in the Southern Plains over the next week, with some totals from scattered precip to 2 inches in parts of SRW country.

EU soft what exports from July 1 to February 22 have totaled 15.38 MMT according to European Commission data, up 1.36 MMT from the same week last year. Algeria purchased wheat in a tender on Tuesday, though totals have yet to be announced.

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.67 1/2, down 2 cents,

May 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.73 1/4, down 1/2 cent,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.54 1/4, down 5 3/4 cents,

May 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.67, down 5 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 MIAX Wheat closed at $5.80 1/2, down 2 3/4 cents,

May 26 MIAX Wheat closed at $5.96 1/2, down 1 3/4 cents,

