Wheat Continuing Slide on Tuesday

July 29, 2025 — 06:07 pm EDT

Austin Schroeder

Wheat is showing losses across most contracts on Tuesday as the dollar index is continuing its rebound. Chicago SRW futures are 9 to 10 cents in the red at midday. KC contracts are down 6 to 7 cents so far at midday. MPLS spring wheat is continuing weakness into Tuesday, with 3 to 4 ½ cent losses

Crop Progress data after the close showed 80% of the US winter wheat crop harvested by Sunday, 1 point behind average. Spring wheat was 3% behind normal at 95% headed. Harvest was tallied at 1%. Conditions of the northern crop were down 3% to 49% gd/ex, as the Brugler500 index was down 6 to 332. The only state to see improvement was MN, up 3, with MT down another 11 and ND losing 3 points.

EU soft wheat exports are pegged at 803,256 MT from July 1 to July 27 according to the EU Commission, which is well below the 2.248 MMT last year in the same time period.

Sep 25 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.29 1/4, down 9 1/4 cents,

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.49, down 9 3/4 cents,

Sep 25 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.19, down 7 cents,

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.40, down 6 3/4 cents,

Sep 25 MGEX Wheat  is at $5.77, down 4 1/2 cents,

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat  is at $6.00, down 3 cents,

