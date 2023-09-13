Wheat Continuing Higher into Wednesday

Wheats are looking to extend their Tuesday gains with 4 to 9 cent gains so far for Wednesday morning. Wheat prices ended report day higher, led by 1.3% to 1.6% gains in HRS futures. The hard red winter wheat market closed 5 ¼ to 7 ¾ cents higher with gains of up to 1%. Front month SRW futures were 2 ½ to 4 ¼ cents higher at the bell on report day.

The WASDE report had no changes for the US balance sheet, though 10 mbu of HRW exports were shifted to HRS – now 155 and 215 mbu respectively. As a whole, output was left at 1.734 bbu and carryout was maintained at 615 mbu compared to the 614 average trade guess.

World changes saw a 6 MMT cut in estimated production, with –3 MMT for Australia, -2 for Canada, -1 MMT for each Argentina and the EU. Those were partially offset by +1.5 MMT for Ukraine. Wheat carryout was 7 MMT tighter, mainly reflecting the production losses, though import demand also shrank 1.8 MMT from the prior forecast. If realized, the world wheat ending stocks at 267 MMT would be the tightest in 8 years and the stocks/use ratio would be a 9 year low. The stocks/use ratio ex-China would be the tightest since 2007/08.

Sep 23 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.60 1/4, up 4 1/4 cents, currently up 4 1/4 cents

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.87 1/2, up 3 cents, currently up 8 3/4 cents

Cash SRW Wheat was $4.99 3/4, up 3 cents,

Dec 23 KCBT Wheat closed at $7.30 3/4, up 7 cents, currently up 8 1/2 cents

Cash HRW Wheat was $6.58 1/4, up 7 cents,

Dec 23 MGEX Wheat closed at $7.79, up 12 1/4 cents, currently up 6 cents

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.